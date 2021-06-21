The Chinese city of Jining has announced that the elderly will be entitled to two free flights within the coming year, though the policy has been criticized for being impractical.

Authorities in Jining, a city in China’s eastern province of Shandong, said the policy aimed to stimulate the air travel industry and bolster interest in local flights. The benefits apply only to flights taking off in Jining and cannot be used during holidays.

Those aged 65 or above can take advantage of the policy by booking tickets a week in advance, and their accompanying family members will also receive a 10% additional discount on their tickets. The promotion began on June 8 and will last for a year, according to the information office of the Jining city government.

The policy will “create a better environment for business and tourism, and will encourage travelers to take more local flights and stimulate the healthy development of the local air travel market,” authorities said.

However, some Chinese netizens questioned whether the plan was appropriate for the elderly, saying that a cash handout might be more practical.

“Please open your eyes to see the poor and desperate old people in farming villages. There’s no need for plane tickets, just 300 yuan (US$46) a month would be great for those aged 65 or above,” one wrote on social media, adding that the policy was “sensationalist.”

Others said the policy might cause new COVID-19 outbreaks, as the pandemic was far from over in mainland China.

