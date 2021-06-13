The wife of jailed Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng has urged a Nanjing prison to improve his conditions, including treating his trembling right arm and fixing his missing teeth.

Yu, who was detained after representing other arrested human right lawyers, was jailed for four years in June last year for subversion. Counting the time since his detention in April 2018, he should be released by March next year.

His wife Xu Yan travels from Beijing to Nanjing to visit him each month, and she also brought her mother and younger brother to visit him on the most recent trip this week.

She said Yu told him that he was brought to a hospital last Sunday to treat his right arm, and a doctor gave him methylcobalamin for nerve regeneration. While the treatment helped, he still could not use his right arm to write or brush his teeth, he told Xu.

The prison had yet to fix Yu’s missing teeth, Xu said, and his blood pressure, spine and kidney stone issues were also untreated.

The prison also suffered water shortages, which meant Yu had to use water from the toilet, he told Xu.

Xu said she was also concerned that Yu could suffer heatstroke under the hot weather, after experiencing it in the Xuzhou city detention center. Yu was only allowed to walk in open areas of the prison once every six days within the past month, which was below legal standards, Xu said.

She urged the Nanjing prison and relevant officials to fix Yu’s teeth, treat his arm and launch an investigation over the cause of the injury that occurred during detention.

The prison should allow Yu to walk more in air-conditioned rooms, and improve ventilation of the cell, she said. It should also allow Yu to be treated outside prison, be hospitalized or moved to another prison area.

