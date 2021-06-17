Macao has announced suspending operations at its representative office in Taiwan, a month after Hong Kong made a similar decision.

The Macao Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan will cease operations from Saturday, and Macao residents on the island are advised to seek help via a hotline.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council expressed regret at Macao’s “unilateral” decision. Its office in the gambling hub would continue to operate, the council said.

The suspension of Macao’s office reflected worsening relations across the Taiwan Strait, a source told the Taiwanese Central News Agency.

Macao’s latest move was preceded by its refusal in 2019 to issue a visa to the new head of the local Taiwanese office. Staff members of Macao’s office in Taiwan subsequently faced visa problems as well, the source said.

The relationship between the two places had since spiraled downward, the source said.

The Macao government said in response to media inquiries that the closure of the office was due to Taiwan’s rejection of its staff’s visa applications and renewals.

In May, the Hong Kong government explained days after suspending its office in Taiwan that the decision was due to Taipei’s “gross interference in internal affairs” by offering to assist “violent” protesters.

