Hong Kong health authorities announced a further relaxation of social distancing rules on Monday after the city recorded zero locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 over the past 14 days.

With effect from Thursday, fully vaccinated inbound travelers will only need to be quarantined for seven days, down from 14 days, provided they show an acceptable level of COVID-19 antibodies.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate at full capacity from 14 days after their staff is fully vaccinated, and at two-thirds of normal capacity if employees have all received at least one inoculation. Otherwise, the four-person table limit remains in place. Restaurants may also hold banquets for up to 180 guests.

The maximum number of people allowed per table in bars and nightclubs is being relaxed to four, and party rooms, karaoke venues and mahjong parlors can have up to eight people per room.

The new round of social distancing measures is set to last until July 7. This marks the most extensive relaxation of rules since they were put in place last March to combat the pandemic.

“If businesses and participants are willing to [get vaccinated], the relaxation will be much higher,” said Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a press briefing. “I hope it’s a good enough incentive to appeal and encourage people to take the vaccine.”

The Hong Kong government has scrambled to boost the city’s sluggish vaccination rate. As of Monday, about 3.3 million COVID-19 jabs had been given. About 1.3 million, or 17% of Hong Kong’s population, have been fully vaccinated.

