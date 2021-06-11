A Hong Kong woman who gave birth prematurely after being insulted and handcuffed by police early this year was on Thursday charged with obstructing officers in the execution of their duties.

The force initiated prosecution of the woman, surnamed Lau, when she was at a police station five months after the arrest to extend bail.

She faces one count of obstructing a public officer lawfully engaged in a public duty. The case is scheduled to be mentioned for the first time on June 24 at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts.

Lau was first apprehended in Kowloon on Jan. 20 when she was seven months pregnant. According to the force, officers from Hung Hom police station intercepted a woman, 42, on Wing Yiu Street in To Kwa Wan at about 2 p.m. that day.

They arrested the woman after she declined to show her identity card as demanded, and later released her on bail.

A crime investigation team at Kowloon City police station took over the case, and after seeking legal advice, the force decided to charge her.

Lau was stunned and unsettled when she learned about the charge, her elder sister said.

Online videos of the incident showed police officers subduing the heavily pregnant Lau amid a long heated argument with her sister. They handcuffed Lau with her hands behind her back and removed the cuffs only when she was put on an ambulance stretcher.

Three days later, her baby boy was delivered preterm as she was bleeding a lot. He had to go into an incubator and was discharged from hospital in March.

Lau later told the media that police called her a “fat b***h” and that she was emotional throughout the ordeal. She also lodged a complaint to the police against the officer concerned.

Commissioner of Police Chris Tang sent a note of concern to Lau. The force did not apologize.

