Hong Kong government alcohol control officers have inspected a pro-democracy children’s clothes shop following a complaint claiming sales of spirits to underage people.

Chickeeduck chain owner Herbert Chow said the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office called him on Friday about the complaint, and explained officers would need to inspect the Tsuen Wan branch on Saturday, which was the second anniversary of a mass protest outside the legislature.

At around 5 p.m., several officers brought relevant signs — about the ban of alcohol sales to underage people — to the store and asked Chow to display them. Chow said they were polite and left 30 minutes later without taking anything with them.

Chow said the Tsuen Wan branch was themed around arts and lifestyle, selling art pieces and souvenirs including alcoholic drinks from local breweries with the pro-protest slogan “Be Water.” He had no intention of selling alcohol to underage people, he said, calling the complainant “stirring up trouble.”

The Tsuen Wan store had often been subjected to government inspections, including from the police’s national security department when it opened on May 6, and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and the Fire Services Department. The Lands Department also inspected the Tin Hau branch.

Chow said mainland Chinese customs and police officers would inspect his suppliers, asking why they did business with him, and held up trucks transporting his goods. He had planned to shift to suppliers from South East Asia, but this had been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was prepared to face more inspections in June as it was a sensitive month with many protest anniversaries, Chow said, but he would continue to express his anger over the government.

