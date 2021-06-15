A reader sent in a letter, wishing the comrades behind the wall a happy Dragon Boat Festival. Some netizens on the other side of the wall reminded us that the festival is not only for commemorating Qu Yuan, but also memorizing well innumerous morally courageous people who have been deprived of freedoms, or even lost contact with us.

From time to time, readers send us letters from overseas. On the anniversary of 6.12, a flood of armed police officers wantonly stripped the citizens of their freedoms in town in a bid to bar them from voicing their opinion. However, our willpower to resist have been all over the world, as evidenced by the sounds of bugles reverberating in rallies held in various cities that have demonstrated how determined the fighters from Hong Kong are in striving for freedoms.

Driving out darkness

To the comrades imprisoned for justice：

" As thy days, so shall thy strength be.”

What does this saying from the Holy Bible refer to?

It can’t be read reversely.

If it is reversed,

it becomes “As thy strength, so shall thy days be”.

This is the way the world sees it.

The more powerful you are,

the more prosperous your life is.

This is what the Holy Bible tells us.

The more terrible your life is,

and the darker the situation you are in,

the more glaring the “candlelight” in your heart is.

The Creator has put a light in our hearts.

If you let it shine,

in the dark

the light is luminous enough to radiate outwards

to illuminate your steps ahead.

That is true light,

and the protector in our hearts.

From the one who has experienced an escape by sea

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play