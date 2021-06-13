A gas explosion in the central Chinese city of Shiyan in Hubei province on Sunday has killed a dozen people and left many more wounded.

Officials said that as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, 12 people had died and more than 144 people had been hospitalized, of whom 37 were said to be in a critical condition.

At least 150 people have been rescued, officials added, but many were still trapped after the blast caused widespread damage to buildings in the area.

The explosion took place at about 6:30 a.m. at a vegetable market in Shiyan, a city of more than 3 million people in northwestern Hubei.

Photos circulating on social media showed many suffering from serious injuries. Local blood banks were also reportedly faced with blood shortages.

The explosion site was covered with rubble and surrounding areas were also affected.

Authorities said that rescue efforts were ongoing. A probe into the cause of the blast had been launched, but authorities said early observation seemed to indicate it was a natural gas explosion.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play