Chinese internet giant Tencent has restricted overtime work for some of its mobile game developers, a sector of the country’s economy that has been plagued by long working hours.

Lightspeed & Quantum, a game development studio under Tencent, recently required employees to clock off work at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and no later than 9 p.m. for the remaining weekdays.

The Shenzhen-based studio said the strict requirements on work hours were aimed at promoting a healthy work-life balance for its employees, who must also be off on Saturdays, Sundays and all statutory holidays.

Any employee who needed to work outside those hours would need permission from their supervisors, according to a notice issued by the studio.

The measure is thought to be the first of its kind among China’s highly competitive internet-related businesses, where employees routinely work up to 12 hours a day, six days a week.

Some mainland Chinese internet users commented that the measure might not help employees, whose problem was caused by the heavy workload. Capping their hours at work would simply force them to do the overtime at home, some said, adding that they expected the policy would soon be scrapped.

Lightspeed & Quantum was established in 2008 and is behind popular titles including Game for Peace and Happy Poker.

