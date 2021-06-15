Mainland China’s military made up to 15 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday following a week-long lull, reported Taiwanese newspaper Liberal Times.

The aerial intimidation from mainland China had ceased since June 4, but forays approaching Taiwan’s airspace resumed on Monday with a stronger approach.

The first encroachment was made at 5:48 a.m. as fighter jets deployed by the People’s Liberation Army entered the self-governed island’s southwest airspace, the paper said, citing broadcast records. Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force issued an alert in response.

According to real-time military updates by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, 28 planes entered the island’s southwest airspace on Tuesday. After being alerted to the intrusions, Taiwan’s air force immediately took off to drive away the fighting planes, and pursued surveillance using anti-aircraft missiles.

Meanwhile, the United States Navy announced on Monday that the USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier had entered the South China Sea to perform its first maritime security mission in the area this year. Training included fixed-wing and rotorcraft flight missions, maritime strike exercises and coordinated tactical training, it said.

According to images uploaded by the U.S. Pacific Fleet on Facebook, multiple fighter jets — including the Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet — were deployed in take-off training on the vessel’s deck.

