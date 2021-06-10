Staff of a broadcaster in Taiwan are undergoing checks for COVID-19 infection after a colleague who collapsed and died in the building this week was found to have the disease.

Eleven employees in Next TV out of the 166 tested on Wednesday were preliminarily found to be carrying the coronavirus, Apple Daily Taiwan reported.

More than 300 people were yet to be screened, according to the broadcaster’s staff union. A rapid test station set up outside the building had a daily capacity of 200, Taipei’s health department said.

Some of the positive cases had no contact with the man who died on Tuesday, leading to worries that the true extent of the infection cluster could be wider.

Taiwan is in the midst of battling its first large COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The island reported 25 deaths and 275 new cases on Wednesday. All but one of the new infections were locally transmitted.

Lo Yi-chun, deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said almost 12% of the 296 COVID-19 deaths between May 11 and June 7 died before they were taken to the hospital.

