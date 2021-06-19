A Taiwanese professor has been forced to back down on a controversial incentive that rewarded students with higher marks, only if they praised her course on an online forum.

Apple Daily Taiwan received a complaint over a National Sun Yat-sen University professor surnamed Yang, saying that she was often late due to various reasons including cold weather and heart issues.

Her course was supposed to teach Chinese Department students basic skills, but exams were often filled with multiple choice or true or false questions that were unable to test students’ skills, the complainant said.

Yang was concerned over online complaints about her, and asked students to praise her on an online forum to receive additional marks between five and 20 points for their exams.

After the incident was made public, the university said it had spoken to Yang and she had scrapped the proposal. The act was unrelated to students’ performance and was in violation of teaching and marking guidelines, the university said.

The university has not said if it will punish Yang.

Apple Daily Taiwan attempted to contact Yang’s office but did not receive any response.

