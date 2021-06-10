Activists displayed the signs of “FREE HK” and “FAITH” atop Hong Kong’s iconic Lion Rock on the second anniversary of a historic protest.

On June 9 in 2019, over a million Hongkongers took to the streets against amendments to an extradition bill, which would allow Hongkongers to stand trial in mainland China.

Around 10 activists reached the summit of Lion Rock, which symbolizes Hong Kong’s resilience, at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They displayed the signs of “FREE HK” and “FAITH,” which were made with fluorescent tubes and a fixture at protests in 2019. They stayed for around an hour.

The date has a significant meaning to Hong Kong people, as it marks the beginning of the anti-extradition movement, one of the activists told Apple Daily.

“Even though the red lines are moving nearer, we cannot do much. We cannot even hold basic rallies and demonstrations,” said the activist. “But we reach the summit of Lion Rock to show fellow protesters, including those who have to go on exile and support Hong Kong from abroad, Hong Kong people are still persisting from each of their own positions.”

At 9:40 p.m. and 11 p.m., the police received reports from citizens who saw the light and were concerned about potential accidents on the mountaintop.

At the Mid-Autumn Festival in 2019, hundreds of demonstrators formed a human chain on Hong Kong’s mountaintops and waved flashlights and laser pointers in the sky to show their determination for freedom and democracy. Last year in October, a handful repeated the act in commemoration of the protests and to call for public attention on the 12 Hongkongers who were detained in mainland China.

To deter activists from making a statement from the mountaintops, police routinely stop and search hikers on important dates and have removed climbing bolts and anchors, citing a need to “safeguard public safety.”

■多名市民昨登上獅子山頂，舉起「FREE HK」及「FAITH」等燈牌，盼同路人能堅持下去。何量鈞攝

