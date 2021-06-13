When I was a F.3 student, my English teacher, Mr. Paul Cheng made use of various innovative ways to teach this language subject. He majored in Psychology. One day, he showed an episode of a film called ‘Sybil: a woman with 16 personalities.’ I have forgotten the related grammar items for a long time, but I am still remembering this film.

The film was adapted from a book titled ‘Sybil: the classic true story of a woman possessed by sixteen personalities’ written by Flora Rheta Schreiber. Sybil Dorsett, a pseudonym given by her therapist Cornelia B. Wilbur, was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personalities. DID was defined as a mental disorder with the maintenance of at least two distinct and relatively enduring personality states. DID is also associated with memory gaps beyond what would be explained by ordinary forgetfulness. It is caused by overwhelming traumas, physical or sexual abuse during childhood.

In the movie, Sybil (the main personality) had split into 15 other personalities and she knew nothing about it. These other “selves” were varied in characters and roles. One was angry and another was strong; one was a musician and another was a carpenter. There was even a baby self who was less developed. Wilbur was a patient, passionate and compassionate therapist. She was willing to spend a lot of time on Sybil (even took care of her in the middle of the night) and finally cured this incurable disease.

I was moved by the movie and started to be interested in Psychology. After that, I read books on popular Psychology. My school offered Psychology as one of their A-Level subjects; therefore, I had further explored this subject. I even chose it as my minor at University. Psychology exerted a great influence on me and my creative works. I once considered becoming a counselor.

Last year, I spared two lessons on teaching Psychology for my students in Drama School. I talked about the story of ‘Sybil’. One of my students was very smart and found some new information about the case of ‘Sybil’. There was a controversy on whether Sybil’s case was fake. Two professionals, Herbert Spiegel and Robert W. Rieber claimed Wilbur (the therapist) suggested multiple personalities to her client Mason (the real name of Sybil). However, they were doubted since they only revealed this claim after Wilbur, Mason and Schreiber all passed away. In 2011, Debbie Nathan published a book to doubt Wilbur and Schreiber made up Sybil’s story in order to create a ‘Sybil Inc.’ Two years later, an artist-journalist Nancy Preston published a book to confirm Mason to admit having multiple personalities.

It seems that the controversy remained unanswered. Psychology is a subject of social science. It demands high quality of collecting evidence. Nevertheless, if I see ‘Sybil’ as literature, the controversy of whether it’s a true story is less important. There are two stunning scenes. One is Sybil’s mother was suffering from a mental disorder. She abused Sybil with a hook on her vagina. Another one is the last scene of the movie. In a park, Wilbur had lunch with Sybil. Suddenly, Sybil cried in Wilbur’s arms and then she returned to having one personality. They had already spent 11 years together. The scene is beautiful and poetic. It remains in my heart till now. See, it’s the power of story, art and also being a teacher.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

