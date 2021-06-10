China’s southern economic hub of Guangdong reported eight locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as it continued to battle a new wave of infections.

China recorded 16 new infections across the country, with Guangdong accounting for all domestic cases.

A street in Guangzhou city recorded 30 new cases since it was sealed off last Thursday.

Wang Shengyong, a member of the Guangdong COVID-19 expert committee and a Jinan University professor, said the rise in cases reflected increased testing efforts rather than new infections.

Guangzhou health official Li Tiegang said the genome sequences of all positive cases in the city were 98% similar, meaning that the infections all belonged to the same chain. It remained a challenge, however, to find patient zero, he said.

Meanwhile, a housing estate in the northern province of Hebei announced that it would ban unvaccinated apartment owners from entering the premises. Many social media users pointed out that such a move could be illegal.

An industrial estate in the area was said to be planning to enforce similar measures.

