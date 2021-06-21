I would definitely refuse to write an article like this in the past. Nor would I give such a topic any thought. But this has now become such a pressing issue that it is impossible for us not to think about it. As Apple Daily’s ex-employee, contributor, small shareholder and reader, I care about this newspaper no less deeply than that particular individual who keeps an obsessive watch on the number of advertisements placed in Apple Daily every day and who also happens to be a small shareholder in and “loyal” reader of this newspaper.

It has only been several months since this column, named “濤濤筆剟” in Chinese, came into existence. As I understand, it was Ryan Law, Editor-in-chief of this newspaper, who decided on this name. But he was arrested before I even had a chance to say my thanks to him in person. The Chinese character “剟” in the column’s name is pronounced “zjut3” in Cantonese and means “to prick, to strike or to delete (something)”. So it carries a similar meaning to “making critical comments in writing”. The column name alone is a testament to his literary prowess. It also encapsulates what he expects of this column. For this I have to give him my heartfelt thanks. If Apple Daily ceases to exist, this column will also disappear, which will be very regrettable indeed.

I have a friend who is fond of apple juice, drinks a cup of it every day, but never eats apples. Once, I asked why, and he said that he “can’t stand the sound of apples being bitten into”. The crisp sound of an apple being crunched is torture for him, but he knows very well that “an apple a day keeps evil away”, so he drinks apple juice instead. Indeed, some might find the sound of sinking one’s teeth into an apple very pleasing to the ear, but many people – especially government officials wielding immense power - find it extremely ear-piercing. Not only do they stay away from apples, but they also stop others from eating the fruit. For the sound of the “Apple” is torture for them, even though the “Apple” is good for health.

It is true that the voice of a dissident or a critic is a jarring sound. But it benefits the individual and society immensely. In China’s imperial society in ancient times, the emperor is the paramount leader, and all he could see was people singing his praises. Still, emperors had a sense of urgency and knew that those praises were unreal. In order to hear the truth, they created official posts for people tasked with remonstrating with them and speaking critically of the emperor’s failings. The Tang Dynasty reached its zenith during the reign of Emperor Taizong, known as the “era of good government of Zhenguan”. At Taizong’s side was Wei Zheng, an upright politician in such a post who was not afraid to ruffle the emperor’s feathers. During his lifetime, he tabled more than 200 pieces of advice to the emperor, incurring the wrath of Taizong multiple times. However, most of his suggestions were adopted in the end. After Wei Zheng died, Taizong lamented, “Using bronze as a mirror, one can see whether one is dressed properly. Using history as a mirror, one can see why governments rise and fall. Using people as a mirror, one can know where one has done well and where one has fallen short. I have always kept these three mirrors to prevent myself from making mistakes. Now that Wei Zheng has died, I have lost one mirror!”

Apple Daily is a mirror for Hong Kong society. Not only does it reflect the truth, but it also makes a sound. Sometimes the truth it exposes is ugly and unpalatable. Sometimes the sound it makes is shrill and discomforts others. But it is exactly such a mirror that society needs to identify its own malaises, so that such malaises can be addressed before they gradually become bigger problems. This way society can remain strong and move forward.

What a shame that people living today are not even as broadminded and longsighted as ancient emperors. Ignorant about the benefits of the Apple, they are dead set against it, not realizing that by destroying their own mirror they are blinding themselves to whether they are dressed properly, why governments rise and fall, and where they have fallen short.

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

