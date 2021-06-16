A Chinese propaganda magazine has collated a series of quotes by President Xi Jinping to sing the praises of the Communist Party’s leadership ahead of its centennial in July.

In its latest issue this week, the Qiushi magazine provided extracts from 21 speeches made by Xi between March 2013 and this March, most of them addressing why people must brush up on the party’s history.

The bimonthly, published by the party’s elite Central Committee, is a frequent instrument used to build the personal image of Xi, who is also general secretary of the party.

Qiushi selected speeches which revolved around the need to recognize that the party’s rule was both “indispensable and unshakable” in modern China.

In one of the addresses, Xi said the country and its people were “very fortunate” to have the party ruling China. Without the party, the nation’s achievements would not have been possible, he said in another speech.

“On the key question of the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership, our minds must be particularly clear … Stances must be particularly firm, with no ambiguity or wavering allowed,” Xi said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play