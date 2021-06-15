In the classic sci-fi franchise “Star Wars”, a dark, dictatorial and imperialist force defeats the democratic Galactic Republic that rules the Galaxy, consigning the universe to the horrors of the Galactic Empire. As the plot develops, the Rebel Alliance mounts a counterattack.

The franchise is a celebration of democracy and freedom. The revolutionary spirit of the Rebel Alliance is praised, and the dictatorship, disparaged. By the standards of today’s Hong Kong, its plotline must be deemed “reactionary”, and I am not sure whether the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration will still approve its release in the future.

“Passing the baton” is one of the important motifs of “Star Wars”. Nine episodes into the movie franchise, the Resistance is still on a losing streak, and at one point the rebels are left with just one spaceship. Classic characters like Luke and Princess Leia die. However, the rebels fight back bit by bit, and their courageous deeds become known throughout the universe. Generations of heroes are spawned by the Force, the seed of revolution, and they take up the baton of resistance.

No doubt these story lines have been created out of Disney’s commercial considerations to keep the franchise going. But all people with vision should understand the importance of “passing the baton”. Hong Kong pursues the opposite course, nevertheless. Young people are intimidated and denigrated wantonly, while the older generation cling on to power and go all out to eliminate upward social mobility. Now they have imposed restrictions after restrictions on movies. They are bent on strangling the city.

This year, not even candlelight is allowed, and one receives a warning for lighting an electronic candle indoors. Seemingly the baton is locked away and can no longer be passed down.

However, “a single spark can start a prairie fire,” as the saying goes. You could not have imagined that some university students in Nanjing would be so brave as to rise up against the authorities. The great discrepancy between rich and poor has caused the younger generation to adopt “lying down” (tangping) as a strategy in a war of attrition. And the youngsters in Hong Kong do not disappoint. New names have exploded onto the TV, music and YouTube scenes, blindsiding the veterans and taking the advertising industry by storm. Even the old people have been forced to give young people their due. A restaurant chain that previously claimed that we should give up on young people has made an about-face. Politicians now have to cozy up to Keung To to pretend that they are not behind the times.

To those who have chosen to stay: please keep working hard in whatever position you are in. For every story of struggle will inspire everyone to come. “The Force is strong with you”, as said in Star Wars.

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

