The national security case involving Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai will be moved to Hong Kong’s High Court from a lower magistrate court at the end of July.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, West Kowloon Chief Magistrate Victor So accepted the prosecutors’ request to transfer Lai’s case to the High Court on July 27. Lai did not apply for bail. A hearing would be held at West Kowloon Magistrate Court that day to complete the procedure. The prosecution was led by senior public prosecutor Ivan Cheung.

Lai was placed at a far corner of the gallery at Tuesday’s hearing, with a book in his hand and three police officers standing beside him. He waved and nodded to his wife, daughter and friends in attendance.

After the hearing was closed, Lai’s daughter and lawyers moved near the gallery to talk to him. Some members of the public in attendance shouted words in support of the media entrepreneur, as well as a slogan used by Apple Daily’s advertisement. Lai waved to the supporters in response.

Lai is facing three charges, two of which are under the national security law imposed by Beijing. He is accused of requesting foreign countries, agencies, organizations or personnel to impose sanctions or other hostile measures against Hong Kong or China between July 1 and Dec.1 last year, in contravention of the national security law.

Another charge alleges that he conspired with his top aide Mark Simon, activist Andy Li, legal assistant Chan Tsz-wah and activist Finn Lau to collude with foreign countries or external forces between July 1 last year and Feb. 25 this year.

He also faces one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by allegedly helping Li flee Hong Kong between July and Aug. 23 last year.

