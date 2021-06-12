The upper house of the Japanese parliament has adopted a resolution calling for Taiwan’s participation as an observer in the annual assembly of the World Health Organization next year.

The resolution, passed unanimously on Friday by the House of Councilors, says the international community increasingly views Taiwan’s absence from the World Health Assembly as a global loss in terms of cross-border anti-infection measures, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The assembly is the WHO’s decision-making body.

The resolution urges the Japanese government to work with other nations to ensure Taiwan’s attendance at WHA meetings.

Taiwan has been barred from attending the assembly for five consecutive years because of opposition from China and other countries. Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have tabled resolutions at the WHO urging its participation as an observer.

Japanese lawmakers from across the political spectrum tabled the resolution after a WHA meeting last month, the NHK said.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said the island would continue to work with Japan and other nations that share the same ideals, to secure a richer and more friendly role for Taiwan on the international stage.

Taiwan and Japan share the values of freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law, and have close economic and personnel ties, Ou said. Taiwan and Japan are important partners and treasured mutual friends, she added.

Ou thanked Japan for the constant support from its government and legislature, and stressed Taiwan’s selfless contributions to the international community.

