Mainland authorities have rebuked Wang Xing, the founder of online food delivery giant Meituan, over a poem he posted on his social media platform, according to a Bloomberg report.

The entrepreneur was asked to lie low after posting the 1,000-years-old poem, seen as critical of government authorities, on his Fanfou social media platform. The Tang Dynasty poem depicts atrocities under monarch Qin Shihuang, who ordered the burning of books and live burials of intellectuals some 2,000 years ago.

The poem is widely seen as anti-establishment and critical of wrongful policies set out by the government, but Wang insists his post was not meant to point a finger at authorities.

Meituan has been embroiled in an antitrust probe which could cost it more than US$700 million.

Officials asked Wang to “stop becoming the spotlight” but indicated no further action would be taken for that particular post. Requests for comments from Meituan have not been answered.

This is not the first time technology gurus have been reined in by the Chinese authorities. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, sent his company into an unprecedented crisis by criticising Beijing’s regulation of financial technology last year.

The record initial public offering of Ant Financial, an online financial platform Ma founded, was blocked by authorities last November. Alibaba, Ma’s online shopping giant, has faced a series of antitrust allegations and investigations since then.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play