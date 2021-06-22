Days before the expected closure of Apple Daily, the most widely read pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, readers say they feel helpless watching as the government snuffs out another dissenting voice in the once-free city and still hold out hope they can save the daily.

News about the looming end of Apple Daily’s operations came after a Monday meeting of the paper’s management, with a memo purportedly from an executive saying that if Hong Kong authorities refused to unfreeze its assets, the company wouldn’t have any money to carry on.

The news made headlines globally, as it represents the biggest sledgehammer blow to Hong Kong’s fast-vanishing civil liberties since the handover of the territory from Britain to China in July 1997. No media organization in the city has ever folded due to political pressure.

Just days before the former British colony marks the 24th anniversary of its handover to Beijing, and as the ruling Communist Party celebrates its centenary, the imminent demise of Apple Daily leaves many in the city in dismay.

“One fewer media organization to monitor the government,” said a reader surnamed Cheung, who has subscribed to the paper for more than 10 years.

“Anyone who dares to raise their grievances and opposing opinions against the government will be suppressed. I feel very angry,” Cheung said.

Still, he added that if there was any way he could support the newspaper — possibly through crowdfunding — he would be “into it.”

“I will do whatever I can to support Apple Daily”, said another reader, surnamed Chung, adding that Apple Daily was the only regular publication she read these days. “There is no other newspaper worth reading,” she said.

“I will try my best,” she said, “though it seems there is nothing” that can be done.

The arrest of five Apple Daily executives last week caught the newsroom unprepared, with the empty desk of Law Wai-kwong, the paper’s editor-in-chief, a stark reminder to staff of the 500-cop raid at its headquarters.

Law was a polite and self-motivated editor, reporters said, with some describing him as a “god-sent timely rain” whenever the newsroom faced trouble.

Like many journalists, Law’s mission was carried out far from the limelight. Only now that he has been denied freedom because of his work are his dedication and strength of character being made public.

