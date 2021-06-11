The Democratic Party’s healthcare policy spokesperson has accused the police of double standards after large gatherings hosted by pro-Beijing groups were permitted, while protests were banned.

Ramon Yuen said the police should stop using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to deny Hongkongers of their rights of assembly, or it would strengthen the public’s beliefs that the force and the government were adopting double standards. This would not help with the implementation of other necessary anti-pandemic policies, he said.

While the police banned the Tiananmen Square Massacre candlelight vigil on June 4 citing the pandemic, pro-Beijing news outlets reported that the Hong Kong Hakka Associations held a large event at the Golden Bauhinia Square on Sunday to film a music video. This included songs such as “Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China” and “Under the Lion Rock.”

More than 40 people in red shirts participated in the event to wave their hands and flags, according to a photo published by the news outlets. The shoot involved up to 350 people, the reports said, which exceeded rules banning gatherings of more than four, and they did not observe social distancing.

Also on Sunday, more than 300 people attended a ceremony hosted by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong to thank its volunteers. Around 10 people sat in a row, according to a photo from the party.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Chinese Liaison Office Deputy Director He Jing, and several DAB lawmakers attended the event.

The police said it would not comment on individual cases, when asked by Apple Daily on whether the pro-Beijing events had violated anti-social gathering rules.

