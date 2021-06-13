Junius Ho, thank you for yet another baloney in the Legislative Council chamber, which allowed me to learn that Hong Kong in fact already won the right to host the quadrennial Gay Games Hong Kong (GGHK). I am so much more impressed by how self-respected and self-loving Hong Kong is.

Loyalist Regina Ip was kind enough to remind us that this international event could boost the economy by an estimate of HK$1 billion (US$129 million). The clean freak in Junius Ho was immediately triggered. Just as how the stench of money cannot be rid of, a shrewd tongue cannot be stopped, he castigated the economic benefits of the event as “dirty money which nobody wants”.

“Dirty money” also means black money. Another major industry in Hong Kong is the one that purifies banknotes. It is an open secret which does not require us to get into the details here; since crowdfunding became popular, it became a publicly known money laundering activity. It is precisely that only Commissioners are allowed to discharge, while ordinary people cannot light candles; only trillions of dollars used for bleaching, while one billion cannot be defiled. When there is Councilor Ho in the HKSAR, we will not have to worry about the thousands of tons of feces spreading the virus in Yuen Long.

Councilor Ho does not want to embarrass himself, and as he was embroiled in indignation, he blasted, “Whatever it is, that is whatever you do in the bedroom, it is your own business. Yet laying it out all in public is unseemly.” HKGG is indeed a sports event, but it does not involve sports in the bedroom. Although it is a “Gay Games”, the participants are not limited to the gays. All sexualities are welcomed. Perhaps Councilor Ho saw the name Gay Games, and was confused that it is an event to “be gay”. As the master of homophobia, he should be aware that in the gay category, there are also the lesbians. They are naming it Gay Games, because they are not as conservative as Councilor Ho. This “gay” is different from the other “gay” – it means “happy”. Junius Ho is a lawyer by profession, so perhaps he has never heard of a song called “I feel pretty”, nor to sing aloud “I feel pretty and witty and gay”!

Just continue living in 1557, where there is no love in an embrace, but only pregnancy. Only people whose minds are filled with dirty things would a sports event remind them of bedroom activities. With such homophobia, perhaps the phrase “coming together to have fun” would remind some people of engaging in 3P, 4P, 64P in Victoria Park. What now? Sometimes, for those who are excessively homophobic, it is that they cannot come to terms with the fact that they, too, have a gay tendency. Keep going with those treatments, or else you might be ho, ho, ho…finished!

Respectfully, I would like to let Councilor Ho know this: whatever it is, that is if you are engaged in white terror in your bedroom, it is your own business. Yet shaking hands with white-clad people with questionable backgrounds out in public is unseemly and very dirty, so much that it is very difficult to whitewash Hong Kong’s cityscape now. Moreover, Gay Games was first held in 1982 in San Francisco. Subsequent Games were held in San Francisco, Vancouver, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Chicago, Cologne, Cleveland and Akron, and Paris. Have all these cities become dirty because of this and embarrassed themselves on an international level?

Zen master Shi Liaoyuan mocked poet Su Dongpo back then that, “You view me as a pile of shxt, because your head is full of shxt.” Borrowing that to today’s world, the loyalists should say, “I view you as garbage, because I am an even more loyal garbage than you are.”

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play