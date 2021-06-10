Chinese celebrity author Jiang Fangzhou rejected the label of traitor amid a backlash on social media for an exchange in Japan in 2016.

The 31-year-old is among nearly 200 intellectuals, who have come under attack for participating in an exchange program organized by the Japan Foundation with subsidies from the Japanese government. Jiang, who has written about her experience in the book “One Year in Tokyo,” was accused by Chinese patriots of taking foreign money to promote Japanese propaganda in China.

In a statement on Weibo in response to the backlash, Jiang began by stressing that she is not a traitor. “Japan has not apologized for its crimes during the Second World War and this is undeniably unforgivable,” she wrote.

She admitted to accepting an invitation from the Japan Foundation to visit from December 2015 to April 2016. The group provided around 20,000 yuan (US$3,129) per month to support her living expenses and study fees. She did not accept any extra money.

She stressed that the exchange for scholars is to promote mutual cultural understanding. After the program ended, she stayed in Tokyo on her own money to “travel and conduct literary observation,” which resulted in the book.

“I respect netizens, who speak out for the country. I believe the misunderstanding will pass. I sincerely bless the motherland and hope the country becomes better,” she concluded. Some netizens, however, did not accept the clarification.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, weighed in on Wednesday, describing various forms of exchange of visits as “common practice in international relations.”

“As important close neighbors, China and Japan see a lot of personnel exchange,” he said. “We hope that through sustained, sound and steady people-to-people exchange between the two countries, we will be able to enhance mutual understanding, build up trust and deepen friendship.”

