Hong Kong’s July 1 pro-democracy rally will not go ahead this year, as its organizer pointed to the city’s deteriorating political situation as the reason for discontinuing the march that has happened annually since 2003.

It would be difficult for the Civil Human Rights Front, an umbrella organization of pro-democracy groups, to apply with authorities to stage this year’s march after the police accused the group of being “unregistered,” its temporary convener Chung Chung-fai told Apple Daily.

Since 2003, ten of thousands of people have joined the annual pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. The first rally in 2003 saw 500,000 people demanding the resignation of Tung Chee-hwa, the city’s chief executive at the time, and the withdrawal of a controversial anti-subversion bill.

Despite the Civil Human Rights Front’s decision not to hold this year’s rally, Chung said Hongkongers and other groups should continue to voice their demands on July 1 through other legal means.

The organization’s convener, Figo Chan, was handed an 18-month jail sentence in late May for organizing a rally on Oct. 1, 2019. October 1 is China’s national day.

The Civil Human Rights Front will elect its next convener in September, Chung said. The group has suspended its operations and stopped organizing any activities for the time being.

The League of Social Democrats, a member of the umbrella organization, said it would discuss with other groups the possibility of holding the July 1 rally.

One plan being considered was to set up street booths on the day to press demands, including for the release of all political prisoners, the league’s Chairperson Raphael Wong told Apple Daily.

Hong Kong needs the efforts of community groups to maintain its civil society, Wong added.

“Even without the rally, there are still issues civil society needs to speak out about,” Wong said. “We shouldn’t act as if the city is now in an age of peace and prosperity. We will remain on the streets to express our opinions,” he said.

