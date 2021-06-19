Covid-19 vaccines donated to Taiwan must come directly from pharmaceutical companies instead of going through a third party, the island’s presidential office said after a meeting with two prospective donors on Friday.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met on Friday with two prominent businessmen each offering to donate five million doses to the government. They are Terry Gou, the founder of the Younglin Foundation and the technology giant Foxconn, and Mark Liu, executive chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

The three reached a consensus that vaccines must be made and packed by the pharmaceutical companies, and shipped directly to Taiwan, said presidential office spokesperson Chang Tun-han.

Tsai thanked Gou at the meeting and said the government would do its best to assist, and relevant departments would move quickly to complete the authorization documents, Chang said.

Gou said he would try his best to complete the important mission. He said he wished to import vaccines for the people and that he has no political motives. The donation would not harm Taiwan’s sovereignty, he asserted.

Previously, Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said the BioNTech company had told Gou that it would only sell vaccines to governments and not to other parties.

A second batch of 240,000 Moderna vaccines, obtained through the World Health Organization, arrived in Taiwan from Luxembourg on a China Airlines flight on Friday.

