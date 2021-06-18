A pig that survived being buried for 36 days after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake has died at the age of 14.

The Jianchuan Museum on Thursday announced the death of the pig, nicknamed Zhu Jianqiang or “Strong-Willed Pig,” and was seen as a symbol of survival. It was found dead at 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the museum where it lived, with the exact time of death unknown. Its age was equivalent to around 100 in human years.

The museum had considered turning the body into a specimen, but this was rejected by tourists and Chinese internet users. There was no decision as to how to deal with the body, but its living area would stay and videos about the pig’s life would be played.

The female pig belonged to a resident of Tuanshan village in Chengdu city of Sichuan province. It was buried under the rubble for 36 days after the 7.9 magnitude earthquake in May 2008, with its weight dropping from 150 kilograms (330.7 pounds) to 50 kilograms.

The public urged the owner not to kill the pig, and the head of the museum bought the pig for 13,800 yuan (US$2,144) a month later.

The museum had said on its Twitter-like Weibo account last month that the pig was in poor health, and would die soon.

