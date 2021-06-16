The scenes as a prelude to the movement in June 2019 are indelible, regardless of where Hongkongers are. The indistinctive faces showed absolute fearlessness of danger and determination to stand guard over justice. No matter how the autocratic regime doctors the history, our collective experiences cannot be wiped out. 52 cities in 22 countries all over the world lent their voices in aid of the resistance movement this year. The loud bugle from Hongkongers reminded the entire world about this bridgehead of freedoms.

A reader sent in a letter, citing the history of Nazi concentration camps where every detail was devised to strip the imprisoned of discretion on purpose so that they were left with only one autonomy – how to stay in the predicament on their own. Notwithstanding pain being inseparable from sufferers, something, including vapid trifles, must be able to help them surmount any predicament. Find some support, despite in pain, and live on.

Promise under the pot

To comrades behind the wall,

I feel exceedingly guilt-ridden before you. Your perseverance, courage and philosophy are crystal clear to every plebeian in town. When we did our best to echo each other to resist the enemy, you, the valiant warriors, were imprisoned by the autocracy. Whenever we think of your minds and bodies being tormented behind the wall, we feel heartbroken. Despite being incapable of doing much, we can have you in our prayers, and do our best under various restraints to bring you hopes. I wish everyone good health and peace. We’ll meet together under the pot (government headquarters) soon!

A Hongkonger

Live on

Everybody：

Recently, I have been reading Man’s Search for Meaning authored by Viktor Frankl. A Jew, he was confined to a concentration camp. After leaving the camp, he penned this book by putting in all the experiences he had been through in there. There is a section which is particularly meaningful: “To live on, one has to find the meaning out of pain, and everyone has to do so by themselves. If one can find it out, one will keep growing in spite of being mortified. Everything in the concentration camp was devised to strip the imprisoned of discretion on purpose. What was left was only one autonomy: the discretion in choosing one’s attitude towards certain circumstances. The writer had experienced the pain inseparable from him everywhere. When facing the most devilish forces, he presumed that humankind had the potential strength to surmount any predicament. The strength could come from a belief, a beautiful silhouette of one’s beloved enshrined in one’s heart, sense of humor, events, or a glimpse of a flower, a blade of grass, a tree, the first ray of the morning sun or the last glimmering of twilight. Irrespective of whether it is a conviction, a person or scenery, simply get some support. May this strength be with you!

Let’s encourage each other.

Ah Man

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

