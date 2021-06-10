Religious communities in China are rallying in support ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial anniversary, demanding followers to study the party’s history and pay pilgrimage to historic sites.

The official Catholic church in China is among the most active, with some parishes holding Thanksgiving Mass to sing praise of the CCP. In a statement published last month, Liu Yuanlong, vice president of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association as well as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s National Committee, wrote that “God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party.”

Citing Proverbs 11:14, which said “for lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers,” Liu argued that the CCP and the country need a strong core leadership. “We have to firmly support the Chinese Communist Party with Xi Jinping at its core. We listen to and follow the Party,” he wrote.

In a separate statement, John Fang, Bishop of the Diocese of Shandong and the president of the Association, stressed that the group will continue to “deepen the sinicization of the Catholic religion.” “We maintain a high degree of alignment with the Party and walk firmly on the path of loving the country and the religion,” he added.

The latest buzz of activities came after the State Administration for Religious Affairs introduced new rules that took effect last month. The Measures for the Administration of Religious Personnel state that religious leaders and teachers must safeguard national security and ethnic unity, and increase scrutiny of their income and training overseas.

In a meeting in February, Wang Yang, chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee, told religious leaders to take the celebration of the anniversary as an opportunity to bring religious doctrine in line with socialism.

Last month, the Central Office issued a notice, demanding all sectors of society to begin promotional education on the CCP’s history. In response, some religious groups are collaborating with the Institute of Socialism to hold classes and arrange for followers to pay homage at historic sites.

Beatrice Leung, a sister of the Precious Blood of Hong Kong and a former research professor at the Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages in Taiwan, said most of the statements were intended for Chinese officials. As the vice president, Liu is also a Chinese official under the hierarchy and cannot deviate from the party line, said Leung, who visited mainland China to study Chinese churches years ago.

“I don’t blame them. Facing the government in their positions, what can they possibly say? They must follow Xi Jinping’s thoughts,” she added.

However, in the past few decades, Chinese followers have learnt a lot through their exchange with their Hong Kong counterparts. “I believe Chinese believers are smart. They know what they should listen to and what they shouldn’t. They follow Hong Kong’s lead,” she stressed.

Kenneth Chan, an associate professor in political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the statements were issued to express loyalty to the leadership. “The most important doctrine in Catholicism is faith, hope and love. Everyone should be equal before God, instead of seeking to be a dictator,” he added.

Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has raised the policy of sinicization in 2016 to bring religion under the CCP’s control. Instructing religious groups to learn about the party’s history serves to further strengthen the policy. “They are taking advantage of celebration activities to step up control over the five main religions,” he said.

