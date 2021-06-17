Hong Kong’s national security police have arrested five executives of Apple Daily, the only pro-democracy newspaper in the city, for foreign collusion, and raided its office.

CEO Cheung Kim-hung, COO Royston Chow, Chief Editor Ryan Law, Associate Publisher Chan Pui-man and Platform Director of Apple Daily Digital Cheung Chi-wai were taken by police officers early on Thursday morning. They are accused of breaking Article 29 of the Beijing-imposed national security law, which prohibits “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, hundreds of police officers also raided the headquarters of Apple Daily in Tseung Kwan O, blocking all entrances of the office. All staff members are required to register with their identity cards, staff ID and personal information, before they are allowed in. They can only enter the canteen and are prevented from accessing other areas of the office. Journalists are not allowed to return to their own desks, and are barred from filming or live-streaming the raid.

According to a government statement, the police’s national security unit conducted a search operation at a media company with a search warrant under Article 43(1) of the national security law, which “covered the power of searching and seizure of journalistic materials.” The article stipulates that law enforcement authorities can search “premises, vehicles, vessels, aircraft and other relevant places and electronic devices that may contain evidence of an offence.”

The authorities also confirmed they arrested five directors of a company, aged 47-63, for “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security”. Officers also went through their residences, the statement added.

The police last raided Apple Daily’s newsroom and arrested executives in August last year, weeks after the national security legislation took effect. Founder Jimmy Lai is now in jail over unauthorized assembly and faces a slew of further charges, including fraud and foreign collusion. Last month, authorities froze HK$500 million (US$64.41 million) in assets that belonged to Lai, including his shares in the Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily.

