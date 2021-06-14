A top Chinese diplomat told envoys from 28 countries that the Chinese Communist Party had achieved three miracles for the country, as Beijing continued to sing its own praises ahead of the party’s centennial in July.

First was a rapid economic growth that had made China the world’s second-largest economy within a matter of decades, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told the envoys from American and Oceanian countries in Beijing on Saturday.

This was compared to the century-long industrialization taken by the now advanced economies, and was one of three “rarely seen miracles” of the world, Xie said.

China had also maintained long-term social and political stability under the communist regime, which Xie said had withstood stringent tests of complex social change and reforms since 1949 when the party took control of mainland China.

The third miracle was China’s “peaceful rise” achieved by its diplomacy and firm opposition to hegemonies, Xie told the envoys. China respected the rights of people in every country to choose their own paths of development, and intimidation and coercive rhetorics were not part of its foreign policy, he said.

The top diplomat’s remarks come as the Chinese Communist Party is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 1. Officials have lined up dozens of movies, television soap dramas, documentaries and seminars in a major domestic propaganda campaign.

Envoys attending Saturday’s event included those from the United States and Canada. Xie told them that the Chinese Communist Party was a party with a mission and accountability that could overcome party interest, shortsightedness and populism, some of the problems which he said plagued political parties in western democracies.

In recent years, the Communist Party has dismissed the idea of adopting foreign political systems by emphasizing that the country should have self-confidence in four areas, namely, its path, theories, system and culture.

Party leaders inscribed the so-called four confidences into the party’s constitution in 2017 and have since stressed that the current system had an edge in mobilizing manpower and resources.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play