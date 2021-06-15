As fears of nuclear leak at a nearby Chinese power plant continue to loom, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration is “highly concerned” and will follow up with mainland authorities within today.

Her remarks on Tuesday came a day after CNN reported that the U.S. was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, which is about 130 kilometers west of Hong Kong, after French firm Framatome warned of an “imminent radiological threat.”

Meanwhile, Macao said on Tuesday morning that they have already contacted authorities in Guangdong province.

Speaking ahead of her weekly meeting with the Executive Council, Lam said the Observatory and the Water Supplies Department have been constantly monitoring the radiation levels in the city.

“As the Security Bureau said last night, everything is normal and in line with the relevant standards,” she noted. She added that officials will reach out to relevant departments in China and keep the public posted on any developments.

On Tuesday morning, Macao’s Unitary Police Department said that they have contacted Guangdong Province’s Emergency Management Office, and the latter stressed the plant is operating within the safety parameters. Environmental indicators of the facility as well as its surroundings are normal, police added.

Beijing also addressed the growing concerns on Tuesday afternoon. “There is no abnormality in the radiation levels around the nuclear power plant, and safety is guaranteed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stressed.

Citing a letter from Framatome to the U.S. energy department, CNN’s exclusive report said the French operator also accused the Chinese safety authority of raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the facility in order to avoid having to shut it down.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play