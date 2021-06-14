A researcher has recently been suspended by a university in Shanghai for “making indecent statements,” including promoting polygamy and May-to-December romances between teachers and students.

Bao Yinan, an associate researcher at the East China University of Political Science and Law, wrote on social media that high school teachers should enjoy privileges because of what he called the “poor treatment” they received.

The country “should attach importance to the livelihood and the lives of teachers, while high school teachers should be treated specially, such as multiple spouses and lifetime subsidies,” the 34-year-old said on his WeChat account.

The posting soon went viral on mainland Chinese social media, where most responses were negative. “A person with [such an] extreme personality is not suitable for teaching and educating people,” one netizen said.

Bao added to his message after his post gained traction, saying that his goal this year was to find a girlfriend born after 2000.

Bao later posted a message on WeChat saying he had been ordered by university leaders to take down his controversial remarks against his will.

It is unclear whether he eventually deleted the postings, but the East China University of Political Science and Law on Sunday said it was suspending all Bao’s teaching activities and looking into his case.

“Recently, our school teacher Bao Yinan made indecent statements on the internet,” the university said in a social media post. “The school immediately established a special working group to check the situation. At the next step, the school will deal with the case in accordance with relevant regulations and laws.”

It is illegal in mainland China to have more than one spouse.

