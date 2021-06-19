An Apple Daily executive released on bail said that the newspaper would be published as usual on Sunday, after two of her colleagues charged with crimes endangering national security were denied bail in court and remanded in custody.

Associate publisher Chan Pui-man said that she was disappointed and sad that Next Digital chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung and Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law were denied bail at Saturday’s hearing. She hoped that they could submit an appeal as soon as possible, or else make a fresh bail application at the next hearing.

When asked about the impact on Apple Daily’s operations, she still needed time to digest all the details after only being released on police bail on Friday evening. Chan said she would need to seek legal advice, but the newspaper would do its best to continue operating.

Chan said she believed all media workers in Hong Kong were worried about the current situation, but that the Apple Daily print edition would be published as usual on Sunday.

She said she had not resigned from the company at this time, after reporters pointed out that her two colleagues facing prosecution had offered to resign when making their bail applications.

Among the five Apple Daily staff members arrested on Thursday, two were charged on Saturday with conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. Following their unsuccessful bail applications, their next hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13.

Three companies associated with Apple Daily have also been served prosecution documents, meaning that the corporate entities are also charged with violating the national security law, as well as the company executives.

Reporters outside the courtroom had their press passes checked by police officers after a supervising officer at the scene said that some had been chanting slogans and displaying banners, meaning that they were not conducting proper news gathering work.

Police requested those at the scene to leave, otherwise they would be issued a penalty for violating the COVID-19 group gathering ban.

