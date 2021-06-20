Negative emotions are so powerful and influential that we would either be dragged by them unknowingly or unable to get rid of them volitionally. Either way, we feel unhappy.

In order to live happier, we have to realize the harms and dangers of negative emotions. So that we would be willing to get away from them or determine to tackle this problem. However, before we confront our habitual and deep-rooted negative emotions, we need to equip ourselves with a powerful tool. That is an alert, strong, and patient mind.

In Buddhism, we practice breathing meditation to cultivate such abilities. Breathing meditation, also known as mindfulness of breathing, has long been deemed the cornerstone of meditation practice. Even the Buddha who had been attained enlightenment practiced breathing meditation during the whole raining season. (Please refer to the Icchānaṅgala Sutta) He advocated that breathing meditation leads to the elimination of negative emotions and then to a noble pleasant life.

Breathing meditation means meditating on respiration mindfully. We observe inhalation and exhalation with the whole heart. As I discussed two features of respiration in my previous article, breathing meditation can keep our attention rightly in the present moment. Our body and mind will slow down and calm down, just like the pond with no ripples. On the other hand, once we are distracted or agitated, the rate and pattern of respiration will change immediately, like ripples breaking the peace of the pond. If we are cautious enough, we can notice that very quickly. Otherwise, our thoughts will wander around either to the past memories or fancy imaginations.

To practice breathing meditation, you need a cozy and quiet environment at the outset. So that you can concentrate and won’t be disturbed. Then you may follow the steps below:

1. You may sit on a chair or a meditation mat. It will be better if you sit cross-legged but this is not a must. The crucial point is to keep your upper body still and upright in a comfortable posture. Avoid being too tense or stiff.

2. Close your eyes and take a deep breath three times. Then check your body from head to toes. Meanwhile relax every muscle, especially the eyebrows, the tongue, the shoulders, and the belly. You may massage the body part where you feel tense.

3. Observe breathing. Feel the air coming in and out of the nostrils and the philtrum. Just observe. No matter what you feel, let it arise and cease. Do not be affected by it. Practice for a couple of minutes or longer if you can.

4. If you have difficulties concentrating, you may count your breathing in mind. Count breathing in and out as one, from one to ten. Then repeat again and again. However, do not rely on counting all the time for it is a distraction, too.

5. It is normal and common if you find you cannot focus your attention on breathing for even seconds. This is actually a good sign because you can be aware of your disturbing thoughts. And all you need is to draw your attention back to breathing repeatedly and continuously. Be patient.

6. After practice, you may massage your body gently. Try to love and appreciate your body.

Try to practice daily. You can feel your attention becoming more focused and your thoughts not as easily distracted as before. In other words, your mind becomes more alert and stronger. Afterward, you will be able to deal with negative emotions. However, this is a long-term run, but worthwhile definitely.

(Ven. Juetao, a Buddhist monk. Obtained Ph.D. from HKU. His research interest is Buddhist psychology, in specific, the cognitive processes of ordinary people in daily life. He is now engaged in the teaching of Buddhism and meditation in Hong Kong.)

