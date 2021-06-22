The Chinese government has tightened security at train stations and airports as the Communist Party prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding next week.

All passengers on trains headed for Beijing will need to undergo additional security checks, authorities said. The measure has already been implemented in locations such as Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station and will continue until July 1– the date of the centenary.

Every passenger and all luggage must be manually screened, authorities said, with a special focus on preventing dangerous items from being brought onto trains.

Beijing Capital International Airport announced on Sunday that the transport hub would conduct “strict safety checks,” and reminded travelers to arrive two to three hours early to allow sufficient time for passport control. Those traveling in groups should gather early for security checks.

Travelers were advised to reduce their carry-on luggage and to make sure that their checked baggage does not contain lithium batteries, portable chargers or flammable substances, the airport authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party will host a performance titled “Great Journey” at Beijing’s National Stadium ahead of July 1. The show is expected to be attended by party and state leaders, those receiving honors from the party as well as representatives of the public, according to state media.

The performance is being jointly organized by the Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Radio and Television Administration, the state media company China Media Group, the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission and the Beijing city government.

