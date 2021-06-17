By Fong Yuen

At the time of writing, Biden’s trip to Europe is already reaching the end. The public’s response differs. Some say that the U.S. and Europe are calling a truce, while others think that Europe’s stance is still ambiguous. Everyone’s expectations and values are different.

With regard to Europe, looking at the past relationship between the U.S. and Europe is just as important as looking at the current one; looking at the past relationship between China and Europe is just as telling as looking at the current one.

Biden is making such an effort, what for? First and foremost, for the U.S.’ return to the world. Next is to mend the U.S.-Europe relationship. Then place a wedge between China and Russia. Last comes U.S.-Europe joint, long-term strategic countermeasures against the threats of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Biden not only met with the heads of the seven major industrial countries, but also the leaders of the European Union and NATO. He invited Australia, Korea, India, South Africa, and even the Secretary-General of the United Nations. What has a conversation between the heads of the seven major industrial countries to do with the United Nations? The leaders of the democratic countries are having are gathering, and the Secretary-General is invited to “observe”, such that he has a better idea of the future of the world situation. This the U.S. intention.

Trump emphasized America First, withdrew from the WHO, and signed bilateral trade agreements with different countries, which basically made the WTO useless. Trump retreated, and gave the CCP room to dominate the world. Biden, however, went in the opposite direction. He returned the U.S. to the world stage, and his trip to Europe demonstrated the change in the U.S. strategy.

U.S.-E.U. relations reached a freezing point in the Trump era. Trump was arrogant, and even withdrew troops from Germany, hugely humiliating Europe. Europe no longer listened to the U.S., and was reliant on the Chinese supply chain and attracted to the huge market there. Europe has long been doing things different from the U.S. when it comes to its relations with China. Disregarding Biden’s urging, Europe preemptively signed the E.U.-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. When Biden entered the White House, after long deliberations between the two sides, coupled with the CCP’s self-destructive moves, the European countries finally had a change of mind.

With 27 member states, coordinating its stance is never a cakewalk. Although they have not “gone too far”, doing a 180 on the CCP within half a year already means a lot from the E.U. Everyone is at their own pace, and everything is a process. As long as one has begun “walking”, the rest is a process. From the macro perspective, here are a few undeniable takeaways from the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit:

1. The emphasis on ideological disputes. For many years, it seemed as if the European countries have forgotten that there were issues with ideological differences with the CCP. As the birthplace of freedom and human rights, the E.U. is only just now realizing that the ideological confrontation had never disappeared, and is only increasingly apparent. Thanks to the U.S. persuasion and reminder, the E.U. has finally raised the E.U.-China antagonism to the ideological level. Better late than never.

2. The maintain of old international rules. Prior to this, the European countries had not identified this as the CCP’s threat to the world. The CCP undermines international rules and attempted to export the “Chinese solutions” to replace the universal rules that have been in place for half a century. The E.U. has had its head deep in the sand and was only concerned with doing business with the CCP. Under the CCP’s coercion and temptation, the E.U. has got used to obeying and has been led around by the CCP. This time, the U.S. and Europe reached a consensus to uphold international rules and demand that the CCP strictly abide by, fulfill its responsibilities and obligation, and restrain its action. These are yet another huge progress made by the U.S.

3. The tracing of the origin of the virus and issue of accountability. The U.S. and Europe reached a consensus, which in itself is a concrete manifestation of guarding international rules. Tracing the origin of the virus and accountability involves the interests of all countries, and also the principle of compliance with international rules. No matter who is to blame for the pandemic, accountability is the responsibility of all countries, which makes it difficult for the CCP to parry.

4. Consensus on domestic issues the CCP cannot tolerate. Even on issues like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the Taiwan Strait, issues that the CCP does not allow for foreign intervention, U.S. and Europe have achieved a basic consensus. The E.U. has never butted in the CCP’s domestic issues of democracy and human rights. Prior to this, there have only been scattered criticisms in public opinion. Now, with the G7 summit’s direct critique, the CCP is going to find itself in a very long and nagging nightmare.

5. B3W. The Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership between the U.S. and Europe will assist in infrastructure need in low- and middle-income countries. This was originally an American vision, and now with the participant of the G7, the project has been scaled up to US$4 trillion. The European countries have not been strategically wary of the CCP’s Belt and Road initiative up to this point, and Italy is even one of the member countries who signed to be a part of the initiative. Under Biden’s persuasion, a partnership was formed between the U.S. and Europe. This is definitely more effective than for the U.S. to do it alone, and should be regarded as one of the results of Biden’s Europe trip.

Within half a year of being in office, Biden has already turned things around with the European Union, mended fences between the two continents, and strengthened the democratic front, to all of which the CCP is at wit’s end. The sad thing is, this is only the beginning. Xi Jinping wants to adjust his wolf warrior diplomacy and break out of the current impasse; however, both the time and the trend are gone, and the tide is unable to be turned.

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

