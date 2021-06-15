China’s embassy in the United Kingdom has forcefully denounced the communique issued by the Group of Seven leaders following their summit, saying that it slandered China and displayed ill will on the part of the United States and its allies.

“The G7 communique expressed views on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan that twisted facts and were contrary to reality. It was an intentional slander against China and an attempt to interfere with China’s internal affairs,” the embassy spokesperson said on Monday.

“This was a serious violation of the basic principles of international relations, and further exposed the pernicious intent of a minority of countries, including the United States. We express strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition.”

G7 leaders on Sunday issued a joint communique urging China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. They also demanded a thorough investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in China.

The communique, issued after the leaders’ meeting in Cornwall, England, is considered to be the G7′s strongest rebuke to China in recent years. The group delved into topics considered sensitive by China, such as stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraging the “peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.”

The G7 summit was the product of “small-circle, power politics” and “artificial confrontations and divisions,” the embassy spokesperson said. This went against the trend of international cooperation in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also defended China’s human rights record in Xinjiang, and said that Beijing was governing Hong Kong in accordance with the Chinese constitution and the Basic Law.

“In the 150 years of colonial rule, Hong Kong residents have been oppressed by the colonial government and had no human rights to speak of. Did the U.S. or other countries care about Hong Kong’s human rights and democracy?” the spokesperson said.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said it was unprecedented for the G7 to mention the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The communique showed that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had successfully persuaded other leading democracies to take a stronger stance against China, Glaser told Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

However, the communique only mentioned China three times, which showed that major European powers still had some reservations about taking a stand against Beijing, she said.

