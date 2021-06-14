Ukrainian painter Vladi says he was so moved by the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong that he now calls the city home and is determined to stand up for its way of life to the end, even as Beijing’s crackdown on civil liberties is narrowing the window for freedom of expression.

The 30-year-old, who goes by his first name, took part in the million-person march on Sept. 12, 2019. Then, a high-achieving student with a master’s degree in computer science, he had just arrived in the city with his Hong Kong girlfriend.

He praised the living environment and the unique culture in the city, pointing to the different kinds of “freedom” from his native country. “It’s quite different because I actually think in Ukraine there is less freedom than Hong Kong,” he said.

When Ukraine’s Euromaidan protests kicked off in November 2013, Vladi was living in Germany. He saw his relatives and friends fighting for democracy in a movement that eventually toppled the Russian-backed president, Viktor Yanukovych, and the national government after escalating into violent clashes with armed security forces in early 2014 that left dozens of protesters dead.

“The Ukrainian people are more brave in standing up for their beliefs, and they are more persistent,” he said.

Having missed out on the protests in Ukraine, Vladi and his girlfriend turned their energy to Hong Kong, joining in demonstrations against a now-mothballed extradition bill that could have sent Hongkongers to stand trial in mainland China, where the judiciary is controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Vladi then turned to art as a way to express himself. Art can strengthen people’s will, and soothe feelings of helplessness and hurt at the same time, he said.

And so, combining his computer prowess with painting skills he created artworks and put them on display in the commercial district of Mong Kok, the scene of many violent confrontations during the months-long protests in 2019.

Since then, he has faced repeated intimidation from the police and others who didn’t share his political outlook.

Police have accused him of obstructing the street, causing a public nuisance and breaching the COVID-19 gathering ban. “Sometimes they also say that I’m violating [the] national security law,” he added, although he said he has not been formally arrested.

Despite the challenges, Vladi endeavored to make more artistic creations, hoping that everyone will always remember every rally they have participated in to fight for democracy. “And I feel good about it because it’s my small contribution to the movement,” he said.

Even if Hong Kong is no longer what it used to be, he said he will stay until the end.

“I will still — as long as it’s possible — stay,” he said. “It’s my home, so I do what I can do to protect it.”

