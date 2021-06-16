A graduate of Hong Kong Polytechnic University has become the first person to be convicted of rioting during a police siege of the campus in November 2019.

The District Court on Tuesday found product designer Lui Sheuk-hang, 31, guilty of one count of rioting and one count of possessing instruments fit for unlawful purposes.

Lui was part of a crowd of more than 100 people who were throwing bricks and Molotov cocktails at the police, District Judge Frankie Yiu said. When Lui was arrested at around 11 p.m., he was wearing protective gear, and traces of the flammable solvent toluene were later found in the arm warmers he was wearing.

Prosecutors earlier told the court that Lui joined a riot in Hung Hom on Nov. 18, 2019, and that police found 26 marbles and 100 zip ties in his backpack.

The defendant said that he was unaware of the marbles and zip ties as they had been placed in the bag by his brother. He said the items were meant for his cat, and he had gone to Hung Hom on the night of Nov. 18 to witness what was happening to his alma mater.

Defense lawyers also argued that there was no record of when Lui arrived at the scene or how long he stayed, nor was there video evidence to show his actions constituted a breach of peace.

The judge said Lui’s answer for explaining away the marbles and zip ties was “tenuous.” Those objects were “clearly used for unlawful purposes and for participation in a riot,” and would not be necessary if Lui only wanted to witness the conflict, he said.

Yiu further said Lui’s testimony, that he was 40 to 50 meters away from protesters, was contradicted by video evidence. Lui was arrested when many other protesters had fled, meaning that he must have been standing in the front or the middle of the crowd, the judge added.

Lui graduated from the university in 2012 with first-class honors in product engineering and marketing.

The judge said he would seek a background report on Lui before sentencing. He remanded Lui in custody until the next court appearance, scheduled on July 19.

