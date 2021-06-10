The subject matter suggested by the editor – “communism with Hong Kong’s characteristics” – palpably echoes the notion “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, tallying with the new social malady of today that assets are communized before trial, and major stockholders are not able to exercise their rights. The slogan “Communize you” was not invented by your author, but passed down from the previous generation. What we learn from history is that all the countries claiming they practice communism have no genuine equal distribution of wealth among people, but rather are corrupt polities leveraging armed forces (lethal weapons) to expropriate hard-won possessions of people so as to benefit those in power by exploiting the powerless without exception.

Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely, which was what your author kept saying in the last phase of the notorious. What we see now is that the notorious was just the one who went first, and these people are all over the place in Hong Kong now. It is pointless for judges to be just, as the draconian law is like stink fish or rotten meat that is inedible when cooked. Ingenious housewives would definitely leave the kitchen in this case. The subtext of one country before two system is that Hong Kong’s capitalism is founded on mainland’s communism (the Party), which is equivalent to saying that your capitals are vulnerable to communization.

You think I’m just bantering with you, don’t you? It has happened, though. You think it only impacts on a handful of people, don’t you? With all terms and conditions of exceptions of the draconian law being exceptions themselves, they cannot but show the cloven hoof of communism. For any financial hub, not to mention an international or assets management center, insecurity is most endangering (the same for putting money in a bank).

My conjecture based on simple game theory is that the government of Hong Kong, an international financial hub, has decided the city is a lost cause or else it is not necessary to make every endeavor to scare away Hong Kong people but to no avail, yet drive away foreign capitals.

Any financial institution will work with any government to freeze the assets of those having committed crimes such as drug trafficking and money laundering that are internationally recognized offences to be followed up by the Interpol. When it comes to the draconian law that is legislated locally but not acknowledged overseas, the events you, the totalitarian regime, name crimes are called political crackdowns abroad. To freeze or even communize people’s assets in the name of such a law is bitterly chilling. Communism is communization, regardless of whether it has Hong Kong’s characteristics. When private properties can be communized, how can the city serve as a financial center?

When every law has exceptions that are utilized to the fullest, it is called rule by man. In terms of international rules of the West, not even a single exception is allowed. Finance is all about trustworthiness – once a cheater, always a cheater. Communization in Hong Kong is tantamount to pulverization of Hong Kong. The ones that curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party and double-cross Hong Kong have been working hard to annihilate the city lest it might not die fast enough.

(Law Ka-Chung, columnist. mewe.com/join/lawkachung、facebook.com/kachung.law.988、lawkachung@gmail.com)

This article is translated from Chinese by Apple Daily.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play