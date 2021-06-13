Overseas Hongkongers across the globe showed support for their compatriots back home by holding events to mark the mass protest two years ago that thwarted the government’s unpopular extradition bill.

Events were held across cities in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

In New York, more than 100 Hongkongers, including two self-exiled protesters, were joined by rights activists from Tibet and Thailand to mark the landmark protest that took place in Hong Kong’s Admiralty district on June 12, 2019.

Former student leader Alex Chow said during the event that overseas Hongkongers must join forces with other victims of the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian regime.

A mass rally was also held in a major shopping district in Los Angeles. Among those who attended the event was a man who took part in the Admiralty protest two years ago.

In Sydney, more than 200 people chanted the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and sang the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong.” Many participants were dressed in black and wore gas masks in scenes reminiscent of the 2019 protest.

Australia-Hong Kong Link, one of the event organizers, said it wanted to voice support for those who were still in Hong Kong. Another group, NSW Hongkongers, urged people to stand up against the Chinese Communist Party.

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui, who is now in self-exile in Sydney, said he was touched by Saturday’s event. Recalling the June 12 protest two years ago, Hui said Hong Kong’s young people risked their lives when they encircled the Legislative Council complex in Admiralty to stop the extradition bill from being passed.

Thousands of protesters had poured into the roads near the complex on that day, forcing the legislature to cancel a meeting to proceed with the unpopular bill. The government sent riot police to fire tear gas at demonstrators. Following the June 12 event, protesters raised five demands to the government, including an independent probe into the police’s excessive use of force as well as the implementation of universal suffrage.

New South Wales Senator Tony Sheldon said during Saturday’s event that Australian authorities should provide more opportunities for Hongkongers to settle in the country, as Beijing had breached the promises it made as part of the “one country, two systems” principle.

During a silent protest in Vancouver, some 800 people held up placards showing the reasons cited by the Hong Kong police to arrest protesters. The reasons included shopping, holding a flag, carrying out a reporter’s job, running in a primary election and honoring the deceased.

