Upon the end of G7 summit, what one can conclude is merely the state of affairs continuing worsening without any possibility of it being stabilized.

The US has recently made quite a number of gestures such as sending a military aircraft to Taiwan to declare gifting vaccine to the island on the anniversary of D-Day, imitating the signing of the New Atlantic Charter with the UK during World War II. And in the joint declaration released by G7, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is censured for infringing the human rights of the Xinjiang people and ruining “one country, two systems”; parties concerned are urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pneumonia; the Taiwan issue is mentioned.

Then, at the press conference, Biden reiterated that the US was not seeking confrontations, and French President Emmanuel Macron pointed out that trying to be mitigating, G7 was not a club hostile towards China.

It is reported that during the meeting, Biden called upon other heads of states to issue a statement criticizing China for making every endeavor to go against democracy, stressing that actions need to be taken, on which Canada, Britain and France agreed by and large.

Nonetheless, when Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pressed the participants to counter China with concrete measures, Germany, Italy and the European Union, who attach much importance to cooperation with China, hesitated.

Simply put, European countries would prefer to make gestures rather than take substantial actions. However, the question is that with a lot of gestures made, that they have not reached a consensus will be rumbled.

The one hampering the US from moving ahead has always been Germany. Yet, such a gesture could possibly bring about repercussions, as the CCP would do everything for just one thing – breaking away from containment, be it the overall planning of the Belt and Road Initiative or the emphasis that the Myanmar issue be handled following to the ASEAN way.

Russia has clout in the situation

When what European countries dare to do at most is deemed nothing more than making gestures, rather than something of help, the geopolitical impact the striker is seeking would escalate once the gestures are struck. Before that, the more gestures the rival made, the more probable it was to escalate the impact. As a result, not only did making gestures fail to be a preventive measure in effect, but also it got the weakness exposed so that the circumstances became even more precarious.

As such, the only one who really has clout in the situation is Russia. Biden and Putin are having a meeting soon. Surely, Putin is different from Merkel. However, in light of the fact that Russia does not have to make any gesture, nor does it have to do so in concert with the US, it is believed there won’t be any weighty US-Russia joint declaration released after the meeting. What the US and Russia will talk about between them will only be revealed by what Russia will do in the future.

The health conditions of Kim Jong-eun, head of North Korea who has considerably been losing weight recently, have drawn attention. Since 1973, the US and South Korea have been mapping out battle plans against North Korea, which are known as plans 5015, 5027 and 5029. Among all 5029 is targeted at the crisis in which the regime in North Korea turning turbulent. If an upheaval takes place, the US will handle it together with Russia, South Korea and Japan - one of the ways to deal with it.

The deployment employed by Biden is effective in setting a deadline for lining up with allies. During this period of time, any internal divergence in the US can be identified. If there is leakage of intelligence, both the rival’s and its situation will be exposed, which is tantamount to saying that the deadline for all parties to get prepared for what is going to come up is the same. An initial solution will soon get in shape for temporarily putting an end to issues accumulated in recent years, and the impact of it will not be less than that two years ago. Subsequently, will right and wrong hinge on the way things are going, and justice not be manifested viscerally in peoples’ hearts? Or the other way round?

(Mr. Tregunter, financial columnist)

