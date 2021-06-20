Another Chinese electronics vendor has vanished from Amazon.com, after the U.S. e-commerce giant blocked several other sellers over “suspicious behavior” linked to fake product reviews.

Product listings from Shenzhen electronics manufacturer Apeman had not been found on the Amazon website since Friday, Chinese online news media Jiemian.com reported. A search for Apeman on Amazon on Saturday yielded no results in the electronics category, although the company was listed as a brand under search filter options.

On Apeman’s official website, individual product links of the company’s dash cameras and projectors to Amazon.com did not work. Neither Amazon nor Apeman have responded to requests for comment.

Amazon on Wednesday ordered Chinese consumer electronics brands, such as RAVPower, Taotronics and Vava, to temporarily suspend sales on the platform, Jiemian.com said. The three brands offer goods such as portable chargers and bluetooth speakers, and are owned by Shenzhen e-commerce company Sunvalley Group. The reason for the takedown was not immediately clear.

Apeman disappeared just days before Amazon Prime Day, an annual two-day mega sales event for Amazon’s Prime members that would fall on June 21-22 this year, the article noted.

Amazon accounts for prominent Chinese e-commerce stores such as Mpow, Aukey and Shenzhen Tongtuo Technology also appeared to have been blocked as early as May over alleged “suspicious behavior.” Product listings appeared as “currently unavailable.”

The same month, Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide customer trust and partner support, wrote in a letter to the platform’s vendors that they had taken action against some accounts for violating the policy which prohibited abuse of the review service. The letter did not name any names.

Amazon has a zero-tolerance policy on customer review violations and will penalize merchants for falsifying reviews by removing items from its platform and suspending the seller.

