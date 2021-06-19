A Taiwanese philosophy professor posted on social media that he had flown to mainland China to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Beijing pushes a new wave of propaganda campaigns.

Yuann Jeu-jeng, a professor at the National Taiwan University, issued a video on social media on Tuesday saying that he wished to receive “the vaccine from the motherland,” and praising the Sinovac vaccine which was recently approved by the World Health Organization.

Yuann said he felt emotional as he arrived in China, which he said had been “especially successful” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yuann’s comments attracted support from some Chinese internet users, who said he was more patriotic than some mainland scholars.

Chen Yi-chi, chair of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, joked that Yuann should be a Chinese in his afterlife. And if he couldn’t be a Chinese, maybe he could be a Chinese animal.

Meanwhile, Japanese actor Yano Koji said on the Twitter-like Weibo microblogging site that he has received a Chinese-made vaccine in China, and the process was smooth.

He thanked China by bowing in a video, as he urged the public to wear masks.

