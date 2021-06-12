Big-name politicians, celebrities, business owners, journalists and commentators as well as executives of streaming platforms were among 20 people who jumped lines to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a Taipei clinic, Apple Daily has learned.

The Good Liver Clinic administered doses for more than 1,200 people this week, sparking an outcry as there were inadequate vaccines on the island.

The list may not be made public by the government as it would be used for investigations, Apple Daily has learned.

Television commentator Hou Chang-ming confirmed he and his wife received the vaccine, saying that they have been volunteering on the frontline at clinics. Jan Hung-tze, founder of e-commerce group PChome Online, apologized for taking the vaccine out of turn.

Talk show host Chao Shao-kang denied he got a shot.

Taiwan announced 286 local cases on Friday, as well as one imported case and 24 deaths. There have been more than 11,000 local cases and 300 deaths since May 11.

A cameraman died in a toilet in the Next TV building in Neihu district of Taipei on Tuesday, and tested positive afterward. Authorities asked people working inside the building to get tested.

Two employees at first tested negative, before their results turned positive. At least 11 people working for the station were quarantined. The building and surrounding areas were sanitized on Friday morning.

A salesperson for Chanel at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store in Taichung also tested positive on Friday morning, with authorities suspecting that the source was her grandmother in Changhua.

The store said it had brought forward its closing time from midnight to 8 p.m. since May 18 following government guidelines, and received the news of the infection just minutes before closing Thursday night. The store was closed on Friday for cleaning.

Lee Chin-yun, professor at the National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine, known as “Taiwan’s father of vaccines,” died on Friday morning aged 94.

Meanwhile, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said up to 62,000 Taiwanese people have received vaccines on the mainland.

Taiwanese people who flew to the mainland could receive vaccines voluntarily after going through quarantine, he said.

