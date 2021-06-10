China has lined up the premieres of dozens of new movies and television shows as part of a propaganda extravaganza to celebrate the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, according to a news report.

A movie showing how the party’s establishment was “destined” in the course of history will be among the first of more than 10 communist films to make its big-screen debut for the occasion, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

The film, “1921,” depicts how a group of “self-sacrificing” young people founded the Communist Party in Shanghai that year in their bid to save China. It has been picked as the opening movie of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival, which takes place between Friday and June 20, CNA reported.

Some other films were unable to have their premiere screenings in time for the party’s centennial on July 1 as they were still in the stages of filming or post-production. They have been scheduled to be screened in the latter half of the year as part of a nationwide centennial campaign, the report said.

A total of 50 propaganda shows had started broadcasting on more than 100 television channels and online platforms across China since June, officials said at the opening ceremony of the 27th Shanghai Television Festival on Sunday.

These shows have been made to celebrate the party’s centennial and are recommended by the National Radio and Television Administration.

A state-run television station in Shanghai would also be airing multiple documentaries on the party’s founding in addition to the TV series.

